12th Night Handbell Concert set for Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A weekend concert will be presenting handbell music, both holidays and other types.

The 38th annual 12th Night Handbell Concert is set to take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eppley Auditorium on Garretson Avenue.

Five handbell choirs from the area are participating.

Chemine Mulford and Donald Nelson were in the KCAU 9 News studio to tell us more about the event.

