12th Night Handbell Concert set for Sunday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A weekend concert will be presenting handbell music, both holidays and other types.
The 38th annual 12th Night Handbell Concert is set to take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eppley Auditorium on Garretson Avenue.
Five handbell choirs from the area are participating.
Chemine Mulford and Donald Nelson were in the KCAU 9 News studio to tell us more about the event.
More Stories
-
A woman has died Thursday after crashing into a train in southeast…
-
Ice fishing is a winter tradition for a lot of people across the…
-
A new report that claims screen devices like iPads may not be that…