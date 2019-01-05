Local News

12th Night Handbell Concert set for Sunday

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 06:05 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 06:05 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A weekend concert will be presenting handbell music, both holidays and other types. 

The 38th annual 12th Night Handbell Concert is set to take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eppley Auditorium on Garretson Avenue. 

Five handbell choirs from the area are participating. 

Chemine Mulford and Donald Nelson were in the KCAU 9 News studio to tell us more about the event. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected