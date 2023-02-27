SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bunnys are always part of the Easter holiday and so is the annual Bunnies and Buddies event at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

The 12th annual fundraiser kicks off later this week.

The photoshoot with bunnies, baby chicks and Siouxlanders family pet is a way for the shelter to raise money while providing a service that lets people show off a bit on Easter cards.

“We love this time of year because the children come all dressed up in their little Easter outfits, they get to interact with other animals, and they get some great photos to send out to the family for easter,” said Cindy Rarrat of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

The dates will be March 4 and March 5 as well as March 25 through 26. Spots are limited so be sure to book early.