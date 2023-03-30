SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Easter only a little more than a week away, Siouxlanders were hopping with excitement to take pictures with adorable animals.

Every year, the Buddies and Bunnies event brings kids of all ages together to take pictures with rabbits, puppies, and baby chicks.

The 12th annual fundraiser ended earlier in the week and the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said the event was a hit.

“Several animals were adopted, because of the event. I would say more than average more than normal. All our spots were filled for the photographs, so we didn’t have any extra openings,” said Cindy Rarrat of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

Rarrat said next year, the center is already anticipating an even bigger turn out.