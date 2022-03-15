SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City business will be closing their facility sometime in the future.

According to the Iowa Workforce Development website, Tur-Pak Foods, Inc. on 6201 McArthur Street will close their facility affecting around 121 employees. The website also said that a possible layoff date to start on May 5.

A spokesman with Tur-Pak Foods spoke with KCAU 9 and said there are plans regarding layoff, but there are currently no details.

The announcement was made on Iowa Workforce Development WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, page. WARN is a law that requires employers to give 60 days advance notice of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs.