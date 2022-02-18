STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 12-year-old girl in Storm Lake was taken into custody after a sexual assault incident earlier in the year.

According to a release, the Storm Lake Police began to investigate a sexual assault report from January 21 on February 11. During the investigation, police believed a 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted a boy under the age of 14 in a residence in the 1100 block of Ontario Street in Storm Lake.

On Thursday, police alleged they found evidence at the residence and took the 12-year-old into custody.

The girl was referred to the Buena Vista County Juvenile Court Services for second-degree sexual abuse and taken to the Cherokee Youth Emergency Services Center.

MercyOne Child Advocacy Center helped the Storm Lake Police during the investigation.