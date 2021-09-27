12-year-old hospitalized after hit by vehicle while riding bike

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A young boy was hospitalized at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center following an incident in Storm Lake.

According to the release, the Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to the intersection of 10th Street and Oneida Street for a report of a personal injury accident involving a bicyclist and motor vehicle on Sep 26 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 12-year-old male from Early, Iowa with suspected serious injuries. After an investigation police determined a 2015 Toyota driven by Angela Sanchez of Storm Lake was traveling Westbound on East 10th Street and turned Southbound onto Oneida Street, colliding with the 12-year-old male who was riding a bicycle and darted into the intersection.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. No charges were filed in the incident.