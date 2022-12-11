HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) — A collision with a train in Harrisburg on Wednesday resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman. The driver was left with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, at 4:43 p.m., Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg was traveling west on 274th street when he allegedly failed to yield at a railroad crossing west of the intersection of 476th avenue.

According to the release, the pickup collided with the train, and the two passengers, Kaylee Torgerson, and Jennifer Torgerson, both of Harrisburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the train, Jason Husted, 43, of Sioux City, was not injured.

Officials are investigating whether the pickup occupants were wearing their seatbelts, and charges are pending against Philip Torgerson, according to the release.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the release specified that all information released so far is preliminary.