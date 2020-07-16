12-year-old boy dies after Tuesday swimming accident at Little Sioux Park

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities said that a child involved in a swimming accident Tuesday at Little Sioux Park has died.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old-boy died after the Tuesday incident.

First responders had been dispatched to the park Tuesday at 1:47 p.m. CPR was administered and the boy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

“Please keep everyone involved in this unfortunate incident in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Officials said they will not be releasing any more information in regards to this drowning and this incident is no longer under investigation.

