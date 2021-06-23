12-year-old admits responsibility for stabbing at Stanton park

This photo was taken the morning after a 12-year-old girl was stabbed five times at West Park in Stanton. Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 12-year-old Stanton girl admitted responsibility in juvenile court for stabbing another girl five times at a park back in March.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old Stanton girl admitted in juvenile court to stabbing another 12-year-old girl at West Park in Stanton back in March. The victim was stabbed five times with a knife and flown from the scene by medical helicopter to MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City where she was treated.

The girl admitted in court and was adjudicated on allegations of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony and will have a disposition hearing later this summer. An admission in juvenile court is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.

Police said after further investigation, the assault appears to have been a a planned act.

After the juvenile court hearing, the suspect was released to the custody of a relative with strict guidelines, including being fitted with an ankle monitor.