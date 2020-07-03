11th Street will be closed from Nebraska Street to Jackson Street to complete City infrastructure repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of 11th Street from Nebraska Street to Jackson Street.

City officials said the closure will start on the morning of July 6 and is anticipated to be completed by the afternoon of July 10, depending on the weather.

It will allow City crews to complete the repairs to City infrastructure.

The City mentions that access to the businesses will be maintained through the closure.

There will be a detour set up available that utilizes Nebraska Street, 13th Street, and Jackson Street.

Officials are advising drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs in regards to this closure.

11th Street Closure from Nebraska Street to Jackson Street. Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

Latest Stories