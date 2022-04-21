SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced a road closure that will take effect Monday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, 11th Street from Floyd Boulevard to Steuben Street will be closing on Monday to allow a private contractor to work on adjacent buildings.

The closure is anticipated to be completed by May 13, detour signs will be posted so drivers can use Floyd Boulevard, 4th Street, Hoeven Drive, and Steuben Street. The release specified that additional routes may also be available.

Drivers are asked to drive cautiously, reduce speed, and obey all traffic signs regarding the closure.