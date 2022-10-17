SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The second annual National Guard Fall Family Festival welcomed hundreds of people looking to enjoy the day in Sioux City.

More than 350 people ventured out to the event at the 113th cavalry at the Sioux City National Guard Armory on Sunday.

Kids were able to enjoy carnival games and bounces houses. An obstacle course and military equipment demos were also featured at the event. All this to say thanks to those in uniform, their families, and the community.

“That community support, that community tie-in really helps make our unit stronger and with a strong National Guard, you know that provides security for both our state and nation,” said Anthony Loween of the National Guard.

The Fall Family Festival brought out many families, including Hannah’s whose parents and siblings came to visit her. She comes from a military family and being part of the military makes her family proud.

“It makes you proud to see what she does and how she’s serving her country and it’s neat to see what she does and all the people she gets to do drill with and serve her county with,” said her mom, Chris.

Elks Lodge 112 of Sioux City also gave away coats to military children.