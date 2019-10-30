11,000 lbs. of peanut butter donated to 11 Midwest food banks

This Wednesday, March 4, 2015 photo shows a container of Skippys Super Chunk peanut butter, in New York. The product lists 7 grams (almost 2 tablespoons) of sugar per serving (2 tablespoons). The World Health Organization says people should keep intake of added sugars to just 5 to 10 percent of overall calories. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee has announced that they have partnered with Hormel Foods to donate over 11,000 pounds of peanut butter to the food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

The makers of Skippy Peanut Butter created a hunger program in 2018, which is where the donation comes from. During a promotion Hy-Vee had with Skippy earlier in the year, more than 11,000 pounds of peanut butter, equivalent to 184,467 peanut butter sandwiches, will be donated to 11 different food bank communities including, Le Mars, Iowa; Yankton, South Dakota; and Norfolk, Nebraska.

Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of retail business development, Craig Clasen, said, “Through our partnership with Hormel Foods and its popular Skippy brand, we can further address the issue of hunger here in the Midwest.”

According to the release, each of the 11 food bank locations will receive 1,000 pounds of peanut butter that can help make about 16,300 sandwiches.

The 11 food bank communities include:

Austin, Minnesota

Fremont, Nebraska

Jefferson City, Missouri

Kirksville, Missouri

Le Mars, Iowa

Muscatine, Iowa

Norfolk, Nebraska

Ottumwa, Iowa

Quincy, Illinois

St. Joseph, Missouri

Yankton, South Dakota

“We want to thank Hy-Vee for joining this effort and thank the local food banks for serving their communities. Hormel Foods and the Skippy brand are proud to give back to the communities Hy-Vee serves,” adds Doug Johnston the senior customer executive at Hormel Foods.