11 Seaboard Triumph Foods employees test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) has announced that 11 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the employees haven’t reported to work since being tested, and as soon as they found out, they identified where those workers were assigned.

STF mentioned that it’s working with the Siouxland District Health Department to immediately notify anyone who may have contact with those who tested positive.

We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run facilities and extensive biosecurity protocols, and we know this is important now more than ever. As part of our normal operations, we have robust anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitization and sterilization protocols in place under the FDA and USDA oversight. Following CDC recommendations, we have also implemented preventive measures and resources to help our team continue plant operations while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the highest health standards to keep our employees safe. From Seaboard Triumph Foods

Seaboard Triumph announced an employee had the virus on April 16 and a second employee had it on April 21.