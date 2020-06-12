11 inmates at Woodbury County Jail test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Eleven inmates at the Woodbury County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, who said they tested the 149 inmates.

Of the 11 positive cases, 10 were male and 1 was a female. The inmates with COVID-19 were separated from the other inmates to help ensure the safety of jail staff and other inmates.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that seven inmates had tested positive .

Officials said that visitor restrictions will remain in place to avoid any further spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who is being booked into the jail will have their temperature checked and monitored for symptoms.