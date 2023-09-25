SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When election day does roll around, 11 Candidates will be on the ballot to fill 5 seats on the Sioux City School Board.

Three members of the current board are not seeking another term. Board President Dan Greenwell is making a bid for a two-year term with the seat of Perla Alercon Flory set to be open after being filled temporarily when she moved outside the Sioux City School District.

The ballot will include the names of seven men and four women coming from several different backgrounds.

“If you look at our demographics of our district we have substantial minority participation in our district. I think 37% Latino, 8% African-Americans and Native Americans and Asians, so it’s representative of community and that’s a positive thing,” Greenwell said.

The school board election takes place on November 7th.