SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club is on track to make a difference for kids with diabetes.

For the past ten years, the Cosmopolitan Club of Sioux City has held their annual train show to raise money to send diabetic kids to camp. This year saw a nice turn out with hundreds of folks stopping by and setting a record with 190 vendors.

Members of the club said that all this work is for a great cause.

“There is people out here working to try and make things better for kids with diabetes because, let’s face it, if you’re a kid and you got diagnosed, you think your world came to an end,” said John Koskovich of the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club.

The show will be open during the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta Hotel Center in South Sioux City.