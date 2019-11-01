107 Iowa communities received Water Fluoridation Quality Award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that 107 Iowa communities have been awarded the Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here is a list of the Iowa communities that have received the Water Fluoridation Quality Award:

There are also eight communities that have been awarded the 50 Year Award for maintaining continuous community water fluoridation from 1968-2018.

The eight communities that have been awarded the 50 Year Award in Iowa are:

Allison Water Supply

Atlantic Municipal Utilities

Eldridge Water Supply

Fort Madison Municipal Waterworks

Iowa Falls Water Department

Kalona Water Department

Milford Municipal Utilities

Spirit Lake Waterworks

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay.

The award recognizes communities that have achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2018.

The Iowa Department of Public Health supports the CDC’s approved fluoride programs.

The Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Oral and Health Discovery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of communities in Iowa and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals, and the public.

If you would like to see the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, you can visit My Water’s Fluoride website.