GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Police executed a search warrant in Gayville where law enforcement found more than 22 pounds of cannabis products and guns.

According to the Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities seized 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope edibles, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.

David James Brown was arrested in connection to the search and is facing charges of possession and distribution of marijuana, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, and violation of a drug free zone.