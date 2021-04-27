1,000 pork loins to be given away in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is thanking residents of Sioux City by giving away 1,000 pork loins on Wednesday.

According to the IPPA website, beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 1,000 4-5 pound pork loins will be handed out to those driving through the Sioux City Explorers parking lot (Lewis & Clark Park), 3400 Line Drive. The giveaway will continue through 6 p.m., or until the pork loins run out.

Iowa pig farmers and community volunteers will help distribute the loins.

The event is part of the IPPA’s ‘Thank You’ tour for supporting Iowa pig farmers and employees at pork processing facilities during the pandemic.

