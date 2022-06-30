SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sac County Sheriff’s officials arrested a woman after receiving a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between two hog confinement sites.

Elana Laber, 33, of rural Early, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the 1st degree and two counts of livestock neglect, according to a press release from the Sac County Sheriff.

Officials said that the arrest was made after police responded to a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinements that were approximately half a mile apart on Otter Avenue.

The release states that during the investigation, Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites, told law enforcement that someone had shut off the electrical breakers the night before which caused the death of the pigs.

Upon further investigation and veterinarian inspection, it was determined that the pigs had been dead for at least a week. Laber told officials that she knew the pigs had been dead for that long but did not know what to do. The pigs had no access to feed or water and were found in different stages of decomposition.

The estimated loss for the owners, Corey AGR Inc., is around $150,000. Laber is currently in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000.