100 years of women’s suffrage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year will be the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being ratified and this week Woodbury County Democrats are celebrating the milestone by putting up white ribbons around Sioux City.

KCAU spoke with one white ribbon recipient who put it up in honor of her grandmother.

“I can remember the injustice she felt and so I wanted to celebrate the fact that our right to vote were on the backs of a lot of women who fought hard,” Jon Olson said

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920.

