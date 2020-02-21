100+ Men and Women Who Care looking to recruit new members

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Raising money is a way of life for nonprofit groups, but one local group doesn’t raise money for its own use. It gives away every penny that’s raised to other nonprofits in need.

The 100+ Men Who Care and the 100+ Women Who Care are two groups that gather four times throughout the year to give money to nonprofits in the area.

The meetings last about 90 minutes. Members gather at a local restaurant and bring a $100 check. After socializing for about 30 minutes, members can submit the name of an organization they want to donate to. Three names are drawn at random. Members representing those three groups give a short presentation about why their group deserves that evening’s donation. The members vote and the winning group receives that night’s donation.

The 100+ Men Who Care have their next meeting on February 27 and the 100+ Women Who care have their next meeting scheduled April 21. Both groups can be found on Facebook.