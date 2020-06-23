100 deadly days of summer continues after Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Memorial Day weekend kicked off the 100 deadly days of summer for traffic fatalities in the U.S.

With more construction, new drivers, and holiday travel putting more obstacles on the roadways, it’s important to stay alert and up on defensive driving habits.

“Most importantly, there’s just more people out on the road sharing those traffic ways with us, not only pedestrians, bicyclists, but motorcycles and just an extra amount of vehicle traffic on all of our roads across the midwest,” said Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farly.

Iowa State Patrol hopes, as with years past, to keep this year’s traffic death below the 300 mark for 2020.