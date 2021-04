MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) — 10 years ago, a massive tornado tore through the town of Mapleton.

The EF-3 ripped through more than 100 buildings and homes in the town of just 1,200 people.

Despite leveling nearly 60 percent of the town, no one was killed, thanks to a 15 minute warning that gave residents time to take cover.

Only 3 minor injuries were reported.

The Mapleton tornado was the most destructive storm out of 20 reported on April 9, 2011.