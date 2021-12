LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials are reporting a child has died after being hit by a car on Tuesday.

The Le Mars Police Department said a 10-year-old boy from Le Mars was riding his bike west near 5th Avenue at 5:12 p.m. A vehicle hit him as he was passing through the street. The police said Diego Gomez, 21, of Le Mars, was driving the car that hit the boy.

The boy was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital but later died from injuries.

Officials are still investigating.