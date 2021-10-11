1 still hospitalized after weekend shooting, Sioux City police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are still investigating the shooting that took place on Pierce Street Sunday morning and hospitalized multiple people.

Police said investigators continue to investigate the incident, but they are receiving limited cooperation from those involved.

Police said they have determined this shooting occurred due to a dispute between two groups of people at the club. This dispute resulted in gunfire between the two groups.

Law enforcement also stated they don’t know if any of the victims were responsible for some of the shooting.

One of the victims remains hospitalized, and the other three were treated and released. The shooting doesn’t seem to be a gang-related incident, the police said.

Detectives continue to search for answers in this case, and anyone with information can call 712-258-TIPS.