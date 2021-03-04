1 seriously injured in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was seriously injured after being stabbed Thursday.

The Sioux City Police Department received a report of a stabbing at the 1600 block of Grandview Boulevard around 5 a.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a stab wound. They said the wound was in his right chest area.

The victim told police they were attacked, but couldn’t provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was taken to MercyOne hospital with serious injuries.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.