1 seriously injured in Plymouth County crash

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 75 early Monday.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified of debris on Highway 75 outside Le Mars around 3:10 a.m. While driving to the location, a deputy found a single-vehicle crash nearby.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and airlifted to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Le Mars Police Department, Le Mars Fire and Rescue, W.I.N.G.S., and Iowa DOT assisted the sheriff’s office.