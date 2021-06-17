1 seriously injured after train, semi crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was seriously injured after a semi struck the side of a train two miles west of Le Mars on Highway 3.

According to a release, on June 17 at 1:13 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the crash involving a semi and train at West Le Mars, two miles west of Le Mars on Highway 3. An semi traveling east struck the side of a BNSF train going north.

Authorities said one person suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Wings medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital. No other information is being released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Le Mars Police Department and Iowa State Patrol is leading the investigation.