Woman sent to hospital after rollover accident on Highway 20 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Drivers in Siouxland faced dangerous icy road conditions.

Around 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Police were called to an accident on Highway 20 and Sunnybrook Drive.

Officials said a red pick-up hit a patch of ice and then rolled three times into the ditch.

The female driver was trapped inside when emergency responders arrived. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

Officer Brad Gorter said these kinds of winter road conditions require extra precaution.

"This cold freezing rain is just causing havoc on our streets and on our highways. Take your time, slow down, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go. The most important thing is to slow down. You never know when you're going to hit a patch of ice," said Gorter.

The driver's name is not being released at this time.

No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.