1 person treated for smoke inhalation after Le Mars fire

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a Sunday night house fire in Le Mars.

According to the Le Mars Fire-Rescue, around 8:18 p.m., they responded to a call of a structure fire at 326 Plymouth Street.

When firefighters arrived, light smoke was seen through the upper front windows in the attic.

Officials said firefighters made entry into the home and when they entered the attic area, there was heavy smoke.

The fire in the attic was put out, and firefighters ventilated the smoke with positive pressure fans.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was accidental from an electrical equipment malfunction from an air conditioning unit where the fire burnt the wiring and attic insulation.

Firefighters had to remove the burning insulation by hand with buckets and extinguished it outside the residence.

One man was in the house at the time of the fire. He was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Le Mars Ambulance and released.

Officials report that the damage to the home from the fire is estimated at $3,600.