O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was southbound on Nettle Avenue when it crossed the center line and impacted the rear axles of a trailer attached to a semi-tractor. The impact caused the car to leave the roadway to the west of the street.

The driver of the semi-tractor attempted to evade the crash but was unable to do so and came to a rest on Nettle Avenue.

The driver of the Elantra was transported to a local hospital for life threatening injuries. O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in the investigation.