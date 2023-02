SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to a stabbing Friday night.

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to the 400 block of 11th Street for a call of a stabbing.

According to officials on the scene, an ambulance did arrive and take someone away to a hospital while the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.