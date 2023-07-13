LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — One person and a dog died due to a house fire in Lake Park in the overnight hours Thursday.

Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret told KCAU 9 that the fire department received a report of a house fire at 305 East 5th Street Thursday just after 1 a.m. The caller said they couldn’t see the resident of the house outside, so the fire department acted as if a person was potentially trapped inside.

Firefighter arrived to see the living room of the house fully involved. They knocked down the fire and made entry. Firefighters were able to get the victim out and performed CPR before then loading them into an ambulance to be transported to a Spirit Lake hospital before then being transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Ehret told KCAU 9 that they later learned the victim succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon. A dog had also been found deceased due to the fire.

The fire marshal arrived at the scene in the morning. No cause has been determined yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

Ehret said the fire was contained to the living room and a portion of the kitchen, with crews leaving the scene between 5 and 5:30 a.m.

The Milford Fire Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Park Police Department, Lake Park Ambulance assisted the Lake Park Fire Department.