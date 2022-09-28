OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.

According to a release, law enforcement received the report of a shooting at an apartment complex on North Oakland Avenue at 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and deputies found a man, later identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he passed away due to his injuries, according to the release. The investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made and NSP stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.