1 person dead after Yankton house fire

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – One person has died as a result of an overnight house fire in Yankton, S.D.

The Yankton Fire Department said they received a report of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Summit Street Wednesday around 12:40 a.m.

Police arrived on scene first and reported a heavy fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and started to extinguish the fire, but experienced hydrant problems due to frigid temps. They said the hydrant problems did not hamper operations.

As a result of the fire, one person died. Officials told KCAU 9 that the death was that of a 40-year-old man.

Officials said they believe the fire started in the kitchen area, but that it is still under investigation.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department









The home is considered destroyed.

Firefighters were on scene for about five hours. Yankton Police Department, Yankton EMS, and Yankton Emergency Management responded and assisted at the scene.