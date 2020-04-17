1 new COVID-19 case in Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – There is another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monona County.

According to Burgess Public Health, the individual is a woman between the ages of 41-60 years. It is suspected to be community spread and not travel related.

This new case brings the county total up to seven.

“These cases show just how important it is to follow the guidance given by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC,” Stated Erin Brekke, Director of Burgess Public Health, “We all need to do our part to slow and stop the spread of this disease.”

To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Burgess Public Health encourages people to do the following.

Practice social distancing and avoid handshakes

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people that are sick

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

Staying home when you or a family member are ill

Call first if you need to see a healthcare provider

Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner

In Iowa, there are 2,332 confirmed cases and 64 deaths. There have been 1,007 cases that have recovered and 21,792 people have been tested.