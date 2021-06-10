1 killed, several seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash near Cherokee

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was killed and several sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Cherokee.



According to a release, on June 10, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to C63 near R Avenue for a multi-vehicle accident with injuries. During the course of the investigation, authorities found Denise Betts was driving west on C63 when she struck the rear of a road grader operated by Kelly Ebel. A motorcycle, operated by Everett Paeper, then struck the rear of Betts’ vehicle. The passenger of Betts’ vehicle, Naomi Benna, of Storm Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Paeper and Betts sustained serious injuries from the crash, but Ebel was uninjured.



The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Aurelia Fire Department, Wings One, Cherokee Regional Medical Center and Aurelia Police Department.

This incident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.