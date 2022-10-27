WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.

The collision took place at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road, about 10 miles southeast of Wayne, according to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states that Bernard Kneifl, Jr. was driving a semi-truck going north on the highway stopped to turn west onto 849th Road. Authorities said Sander Granados-Herrera was driving north on the highway as well and hit the semi from behind.

Granados-Herrera was pronounced deceased at the scene; Kneifl was uninjured.

The Nebraska State Patrol, the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.