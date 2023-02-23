WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — One person was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Winside, Nebraska.

The crash happened on Highway 35 about four miles south of Windside around 3:50 p.m., according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle. One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was taken to a local hospital for injuries and released. Both vehicles were considered to have disabling damage.

The sheriff’s office said lack of seat belt usage and weather conditions were factors in the deadly crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Winside Volunteer Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted the sheriff’s office.