1 killed in two-vehicle collision near Meadow Grove, Nebraska

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Meadow Grove, Nebraska.

The crash happened Thursday around 11 a.m. on Highway 275 on the Buffalo Creek Bridge on the west side Meadow Grove, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that a 86-year-old man was driving a pickup east when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a minivan.

The 63-year-old female driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to Faith Regional Emergency Room. Names are not being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Tilden Police Department, Tilden Fire and REscue, and Meadow Grove Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.