Correction: The former title of this article claimed the shooting happened in the early morning. This was incorrect. The error has been corrected.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said one person was killed after a shooting in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) released a statement that said a shooting was reported Thursday around 9:01 p.m. at 516 9th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wounded man was taken to MercyOne for treatment, but he died shortly after.

Officials searched the residence and determined Katrina Barnes, 32, of Sioux City, was arguing with the victim during the day, and the victim left before the shooting. He returned to the location, starting pounding on the door, and Barnes shot a gun through the door, hitting him.

Police stated Barnes told them the victim had been outside of the residence when he was shot. The SCPD also determined another woman was present and waited 12 minutes to call 911.

Katrina Barnes was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver.

Jordyn Easton, 25, of Sioux City, was charged with accessory after the fact for failing to call 911 and concealing evidence related to the crime.

The identity of the victim will not be released until 24 hours after his family has been notified. Police are still investigating.