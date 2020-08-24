1 killed in Cherokee County rollover

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after a rollover Friday night in Cherokee County.

The crash occurred on 430th Street, about 5 miles northeast of Larrabee, Iowa on Friday around 7:30 p.m., according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that Anthony McAlpine was driving a Chevrolet pickup east on 430th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch. The vehicle then rolled, ejecting McAlpine out of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rollover remains under investigation.