CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — One driver was killed in a crash that occurred in Calhoun County Friday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 4 and D26 about five miles north of Rockwell City when the driver of a 2009 Ford Focus, Gabrielle Ludwig, 22, of Pomeroy, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2012 Ford F350 truck pulling a gooseneck trailer. The truck was driven by Larry Harsin, 85, with passenger Sandra Harsin, 81, both of Estherville, Iowa.

Both vehicles collided on their respective driver sides with the truck going up and over the car.

Ludwig was killed and taken to Ankeny Medical Examiner. Both Harsins sustained injuries from the crash and were transported to a Fort Dodge Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the ISP. Assistance was provided by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police Department, Rockwell City Fire and Rescue, Iowa DOT, and Calhoun County EMA.