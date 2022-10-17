SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), at 6:22 a.m. Monday morning, a Ford Focus driven by a Minnesota teen crossed the centerline and struck a Peterbilt semi driven by a Sioux Center native. The Ford Focus ended up on the north shoulder.

“All four occupants of (the Ford Focus) were trapped,” according to the report written by Iowa State Trooper Roos.

All four occupants of the Ford were from Worthington, Minnesota. The occupants included 44-year-old Samuel Garcia Ruiz along with three teens, one who was driving the vehicle at the time. Ruiz was not wearing a seat belt and later died. One of the teens in the car was not wearing a seat belt but two were, one of whom had their life saved by a seatbelt. All four were taken to Sheldon Hospital.

The driver of the car is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the two other teens sustained injuries and were listed as being in serious condition.

The relationship between the four individuals in Ford Focus is currently unknown.