IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash in Sioux County on Friday left one person injured.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Dogwood Avenue when the vehicle collided head-on with a stopped ATV near a mailbox. The vehicle then came to a stop off the road.

The driver of the ATV was transported to Hawarden Hospital for injuries while the truck driver was unharmed.

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Ireton Police Department provided assistance in this crash.