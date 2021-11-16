1 injured after semi-trailer hits Hospers building

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was injured Friday after the trailer of a semi hit a small building.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that authorities were called at 11:54 p.m. to the incident at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers.

They said that Amir Salah, 27, of San Francisco, California, was driving a semi pulling a freight trailer on a driveway. While entering one the street, the trailer hit a small building at the property’s entrance. Donald Connor, 52, of Cherokee, Iowa, was in the building at the time.

Connor was taken to a hospital in Orange City with minor injuries.

Damage to the trailer is about $1,000 and damage to the building is $5,000.