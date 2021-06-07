1 injured, 1 hospitalized in rural Plymouth County motorcycle crash

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A man and woman were injured in a motorcycle crash in Plymouth County on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a motorcycle incident on 300th Street west of Juniper Avenue around 11:27 a.m., according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

After arriving, officials determined that Brian Ludwigs, of Bronson, was driving a motorcycle and lost control. Ludwigs had minor injuries, but his passenger, Jill Mosbach, of Bronson, had serious injuries. She was taken to UnityPoint in Sioux City.

Officials will continue to investigate this crash.

The Hinton Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.