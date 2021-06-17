1 hospitalized in semi, sprayer crash near Hornick

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was hospitalized after a semi struck a sprayer near Hornick Thursday evening.

At 5:54 p.m., crews were dispatched to 3100 Moville Blacktop of a crash. Authorities said a semi going west on 310 Street failed to see seeing sprayer going north on 3100 Moville Blacktop. The semi struck the sprayer, tipping the sprayer over on it’s side.

The driver of the sprayer driver is said to have suffered no injuries. The semi driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.